Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3656 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 106. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8100 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1967 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Sep 30, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search