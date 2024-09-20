Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1967
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3656 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 106. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (19)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search