Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1976
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.

Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PL65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Empire - April 18, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2015
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1976 at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

