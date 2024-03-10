Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PL65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2015
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search