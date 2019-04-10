Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
