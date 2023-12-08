Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

