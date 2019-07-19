Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1989 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search