50 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1986
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
