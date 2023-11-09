Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1986
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Russiancoin (18)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Coins and Medals - October 9, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Coins and Medals - October 9, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1986 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Sep 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search