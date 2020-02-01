Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2020.
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
