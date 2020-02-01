Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1988 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1988 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1988
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2020.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

