50 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)