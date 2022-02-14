Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1975
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Heritage - November 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - June 7, 2015
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date June 7, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

