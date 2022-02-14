Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1975
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search