50 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (10) AU (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) PL67 (2) PL64 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4)