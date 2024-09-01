50 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Artemide Aste s.r.l. auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place August 31, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service CCG (1)