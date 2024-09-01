Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1991 Л - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1991 Л - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Artemide Aste

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Artemide Aste s.r.l. auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place August 31, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS61 CCG
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
