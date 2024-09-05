Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1922 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
