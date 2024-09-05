50 Kopeks 1922 ПЛ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (919) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1922 with mark ПЛ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
