Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1965
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1965 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1965 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1965 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

