Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Numisbalt (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search