Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1965

Circulation coins

Obverse Rouble 1965
Reverse Rouble 1965
Rouble 1965
Average price 20 $
Sales
1 21
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1965
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1965
50 Kopeks 1965
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 5
