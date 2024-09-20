Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1965
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
