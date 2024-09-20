Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1965
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PL63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1965 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

