3 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3263 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (17) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) SP67 (1) SP65 (2) PL66 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (6) ННР (2)