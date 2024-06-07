Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1965
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3263 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 14, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 14, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - May 6, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - May 6, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS64 ННР
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 25, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 25, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Alexander - February 15, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1965 at auction Alexander - February 15, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1965 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
