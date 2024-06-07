Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1965
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3263 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
