flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight9,85 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1965
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:6 USD
Average price (PROOF):120 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place March 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Coins NB - May 31, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMarch 12, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionPF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionPF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" is 6 USD for regular strike and 120 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory"?

To sell the Rouble 1965 "20 Years of Victory" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1965All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions