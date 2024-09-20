Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1965
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5629 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 121. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
