15 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5629 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 121. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (5) UNC (24) AU (4) XF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) XF45 (2) SP67 (1) PL67 (2) PL65 (3) PL (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (3)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Stephen Album (1)