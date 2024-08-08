1 Kopek 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (3)