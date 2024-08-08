Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1965
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2011.

Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

