Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2011.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
