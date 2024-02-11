Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1965
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3265 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 56. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Frühwald - July 8, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date July 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1965 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
