Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1965
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 9,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6800 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
