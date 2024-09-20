Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1965
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1965 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 9,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

