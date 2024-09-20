Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1965
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition PL66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
