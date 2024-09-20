Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1965
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition PL66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Russia 5 Kopeks 1965 at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

