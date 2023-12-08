Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
