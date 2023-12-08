Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1965 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1965 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1965
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1965 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Alexander - December 5, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Alexander - December 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - March 27, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - March 27, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1965 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1965 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search