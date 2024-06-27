Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1986. Date 1985 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Variety: Date 1985 on the edge
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1986
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1986 . Date 1985 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
