Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1986. Date 1985 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Variety: Date 1985 on the edge

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1986 Date 1985 on the edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1986 Date 1985 on the edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1986
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1986 . Date 1985 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Empire (8)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Rare Coins (13)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - February 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - May 28, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - May 28, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1986 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

