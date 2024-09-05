Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1964 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1964 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1964 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1964
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1964 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 30. Bidding took place January 11, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

