50 Kopeks 1964 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1964 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 30. Bidding took place January 11, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
