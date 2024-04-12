50 Kopeks 1988. Date 1987 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1988 . Date 1987 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 340. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (4) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) PL66 (1) PL64 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (2)