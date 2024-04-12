Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1988. Date 1987 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Variety: Date 1987 on the edge

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1988 Date 1987 on the edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1988 Date 1987 on the edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1988
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1988 . Date 1987 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 340. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8600 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6300 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - November 23, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - July 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - December 17, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 17, 2016
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Empire - January 23, 2010
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

