Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1989. Date 1988 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Variety: Date 1988 on the edge
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1989
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1989 . Date 1988 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 78,100. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
