Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1989. Date 1988 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Variety: Date 1988 on the edge

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1989 Date 1988 on the edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1989 Date 1988 on the edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1989
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1989 . Date 1988 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 78,100. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (2)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
