50 Kopeks 1989. Date 1988 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1989 . Date 1988 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 78,100. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) PL64 (1) Service ННР (1)