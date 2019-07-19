Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1990
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1990 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 350. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search