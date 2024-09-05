Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 М at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - June 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
21 ₽
Price in auction currency 21 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 М at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price


Russia 50 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

