Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
21 ₽
Price in auction currency 21 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
