50 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) Condition (slab) SP66 (2) Service PCGS (2)