Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1973
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3284 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1973 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
