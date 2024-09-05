50 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3284 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (1)