Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

