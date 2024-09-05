Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
