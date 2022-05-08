Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2054 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price


Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price


Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price


Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

