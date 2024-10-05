Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1974

Circulation coins

Obverse Rouble 1974
Reverse Rouble 1974
Rouble 1974
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1974
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1974
50 Kopeks 1974
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 8
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search