10 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (5) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) SP66 (1) PL66 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)