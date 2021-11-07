Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
