1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1974 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1974 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 170 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1974 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - February 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

