1 Kopek 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1974 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,120. Bidding took place March 15, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (1) VF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) SP67 (1) PL68 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)