Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1974 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,120. Bidding took place March 15, 2020.
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 6120 RUB
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
