Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1974 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - February 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

