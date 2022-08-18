Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1974 at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
