Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1974
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
