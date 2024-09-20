Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1974
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,767. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
