Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,767. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (18)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1974 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search