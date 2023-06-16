Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1974 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - April 16, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - February 13, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1974 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

