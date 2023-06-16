Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1974
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1974 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- MS67 (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search