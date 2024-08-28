Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1974
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1974 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
