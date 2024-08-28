Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1974 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - February 13, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1974 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

