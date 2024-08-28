3 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1974 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

