Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1974 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction AURORA - August 22, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1974 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

