Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1974 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1974
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1974 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
