Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1984
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.

  Russiancoin (3)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

