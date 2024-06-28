50 Kopeks 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1922 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (67) AU (52) XF (23) VF (4) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (15) MS63 (10) MS62 (8) MS61 (5) MS60 (9) AU58 (3) AU55 (7) AU53 (7) AU50 (8) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (5) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (4) PF50 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (1) Service ННР (17) NGC (35) RNGA (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (32)

AURORA (13)

Coins and Medals (22)

Coins.ee (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (10)

Heritage (6)

Imperial Coin (32)

Katz (7)

MS67 (2)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (22)

RedSquare (1)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (3)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)