Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1922 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 13005 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
