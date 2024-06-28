Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1922 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 13005 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 13, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search