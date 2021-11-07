50 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) SP66 (1) PL66 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)