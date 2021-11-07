Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
