50 Kopeks 1921 АГ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1921 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (33) UNC (174) AU (106) XF (61) VF (7) F (1) No grade (35) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (22) MS64 (18) MS63 (38) MS62 (25) MS61 (8) MS60 (15) AU58 (8) AU55 (18) AU53 (6) AU50 (8) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) PF66 (7) PF65 (4) PF64 (8) PF63 (3) PF62 (3) PF61 (3) PF60 (4) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (79) RNGA (5) ННР (30) PCGS (6) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (51)

Aste (1)

AURORA (8)

BAC (4)

Coins and Medals (24)

Coins.ee (20)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Empire (32)

Heritage (15)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (58)

Katz (39)

MS67 (4)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (17)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (53)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (9)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (39)

Russiancoin (28)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)