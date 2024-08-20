Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1921 АГ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,67 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1921
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (426)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1921 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1801 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1921 АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

