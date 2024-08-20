Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1921 АГ (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,67 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1921
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (426)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1921 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1801 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
