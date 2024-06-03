5 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 58,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

