Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 58,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

