Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
