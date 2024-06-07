1 Kopek 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (9) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (5) AU58 (1) PL65 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (8)