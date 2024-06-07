Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Alexander - November 25, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Alexander - November 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date November 25, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1966 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

