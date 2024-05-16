Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1966
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3647 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 245. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9601 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
