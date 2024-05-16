Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3647 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 245. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9601 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

