15 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3647 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 245. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (19) AU (6) XF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) SP63 (1) PL65 (3) PL64 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (4)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (3)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Stephen Album (1)