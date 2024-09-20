Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PL62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price

