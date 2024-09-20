Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1966
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Search