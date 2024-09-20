10 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

