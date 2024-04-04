Rouble 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 7,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

