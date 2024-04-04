Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1966
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 7,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (11)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
