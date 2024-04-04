Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 7,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1966 at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

