Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 12,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 16, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction AURORA - November 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - February 15, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - February 15, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

