20 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1966
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 12,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 16, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
