20 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 12,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (18) AU (7) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) PL65 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (1)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Stephen Album (1)