Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 368 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1966 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Sima Srl
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search